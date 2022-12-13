BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Great Plains Media, the operator of three local radio stations is reminding listeners this Christmas season that it’s better to give than to recieve.

Great Plains Media operates 107.7 The Bull, Cities 92.9, and Magic 99.5. For its fourth year, the radio stations are hosting their Support Our Seniors item drive.

Now until December 22nd, the radio group and its partners, Nord Outdoor Power and Parkway Auto Laundry will have collection boxes for people to drop off new, donated items for area seniors in retirement and nursing homes.

Great Plains Media operations manager, Chris Murphy said the collection ramped up during COVID when many senior living centers were locked down from outside visitors. He said it’s a way to spread some Christmas cheer.

“When we got into the seniors’ homes we found out that a lot of them had family that hadn’t been visiting for years that (COVID) this was nothing different. Their family couldn’t see them but that was ok because they hadn’t had any family visit them for years. It kind of tugged at our hearts and that’s why we kept doing it,” Murphy said.

Douglas Nord, president of Nord Outdoor Power said they’ve partnered with Great Plains Media all four years. He encourages people to donate sooner than later this year.

“I think it’s very critical when we look at what happened during COVID with our seniors being locked down and not being able to have family members come in; they’re really in need and that’s really a time of our life where we want to see people and we want to have people come in to visit us and know we still matter,” Nord said.

Listeners or anyone interested in donating can drop off items at Nord Outdoor Power located at 1716 E Hamilton Rd in Bloomington, Parkway Auto Laundry at 307 Greenbriar Dr in Normal, and 1701 Morrissey Dr in Bloomington. They can also drop them off at the Great Plains Media studios located at 108 Boeykens Pl in Normal.

Some items needed are puzzles, adult coloring books, card games, body wash, and snacks. Collected items will be handed out on December 22.

For a full list of items visit The Bull’s website.