PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Greater Peoria 2030 Campaign Initiative held its first welcome mixer for new regional neighbors.

The initiative is made up of local businesses that have a goal of attracting new talent to the Peoria area by the year 2030.

Eight area organizations made a collaborative effort for the campaign. The event took place right before the Rivermen game in the Lexus Club at the Civic Center.

Those who registered received a ticket to the game, a drink ticket, and appetizers.

The program director of CEO Council, Kelly Schneider, said she believes people are more likely to stay in a community where they build connections.

“We really wanted to give them the opportunity to welcome them, show them a good time and hopefully keep them for a long time,” said Schneider.

She said they are hoping to continue the initiative and have another welcome mixer in the fall.