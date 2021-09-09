Greater Peoria 2030 campaign launched, designed to attract talent and business to the region

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new initiative designed to attract people and businesses to the region has been introduced.

Greater Peoria 2030 will consist of short-term, five-year, and ten-year elements with the goal of revitalizing the area.

2020 census data showed Peoria County, and all surrounding counties except for McLean, have seen a decline in population.

“That impacts our economy in many ways. That means we’re losing workforce, we’re losing talent, and ultimately losing revenue and momentum for our city,” said Joshua Gunn, president of Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce.

To attract people and businesses to the region, local economic leaders have launched the Greater Peoria 2030 campaign.

It’s a collaborative effort concentrated on Peoria, Tazewell, Fulton, Woodford, Mason, Stark, Logan, and Marshall counties.

“What’s good for any one village, city or county, is good for all collectively,” said Amy McCoy, CEO of Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce.

The initiative will use tactics such as out-of-home advertising, training for realtors, and digital presence to highlight the region, and what it has to offer.

The company McDaniels Marketing is assisting with this process.

“21 to 45 year-olds, so we’re not holding back, that’s who we’re going after. Those that can make a big difference now and for generations to come,” said Randy McDaniels, president of McDaniels Marketing.

Gunn said bringing in new talent and residents has a laundry list of positive effects.

“People who move here will make additional investments, they’ll buy homes, spend money in businesses,” Gunn said.

One of the first steps in making Greater Peoria 2030 successful, leaders said, is improving the dialogue about the area.

“We need to be able to communicate a positive message to the people that live here because they are ultimately our best ambassadors,” said Chris Setti, CEO of Greater Peoria Economic Development Council.

Metrics like rises in property values, number of jobs, and homeownership will be evaluated during the campaign.

A billboard advertising the Greater Peoria region has been placed in Chicago.