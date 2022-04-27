PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Job searching in Peoria just got a lot easier.

The Greater Peoria Job Board is part of the Greater Peoria 2030 Talent Attraction Initiative to attract and retain talent in the area and beyond, as well as address the ongoing worker shortage.

“We’re just happy to put this tool into play. We know that we’re in this unprecedented time where we have way more jobs available than people are taking advantage of,” said Chris Setti, CEO of Greater Peoria Economic Development Council.

More than 1,800 positions from 83 employers are available to choose from the Greater Peoria Job Board, which aggregates local jobs in one place. Job seekers can filter jobs by location, job function, and by company. Each job link goes directly to the position on the company website.

Setti said the job board is meant to serve regional hub for job seekers and employers.

“If you go to Indeed.com and you search for jobs, you’ll find jobs that are all across the country. Here the jobs are curated. They are the companies that are here, and we’re able to, for the most, filter to the jobs they have here,” he explained.

Employers include local giants like Caterpillar and OSF Healthcare as well as small businesses. All are members of the Greater Peoria EDC.

Additional employers interested in participating should contact Kari Rauh, director of workforce solutions at Greater Peoria EDC.