PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Greater Peoria Economic Development Council (EDC) will receive $20,000 to help drive economic growth and bring investment and jobs to Central Illinois.

Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) joined the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) to announce the grant. The DOC’s Economic Development Administration funds will help the EDC research ways to strengthen the local economy and attract development.

“To build a stronger region for the next generation of Central Illinois families, we need to stay focused on long-term, sustainable job creation,” said Sorensen. “I commend Peoria leaders who worked hard to bring this funding home to support that mission and to strengthen our region’s economy for decades to come.”

To learn more about the EDC, visit its website.