Greater Peoria Family YMCA opens outdoor pool

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — The Greater Peoria Family YMCA opened the outdoor pool Monday morning.

40 people showed up and showed out at Monday’s water aerobics class.

For now only adult members can use the pool with kids still not allowed for social distancing purposes.

CEO Andy Thornton says the YMCA is using protocols such as social distancing in the water and limiting the number of people in the pool.

Thornton says people were more than ready to get back in the pool.

“They love this class, and it has a very strong reputation. And, they really enjoy it. Most of the people you see here are senior aged so that water exercise is really important for them, there’s less stress on the joints and things like that,” said Thornton.

Thornton says kids day camps are also back in operation at the YMCA.