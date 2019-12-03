Greater Peoria Farm Show features the newest technology in farming

PEORIA, Ill. — The 39th Greater Peoria Farm Show kicked off Tuesday.

People got to see all the bells and whistles of the equipment on display.

“This morning the aisles were full here. I think it’s around noon here so people went to grab a bite to eat, but yeah the show has been pretty decent this morning,” said McLane Steidinger, manager for Stoller International.

One of the largest pieces of equipment at this year’s farm show is the Challenger 1000. It’s full of power and able to navigate through tough terrain. Altorfer salesman, Mark Cowan, says it gives you the edge.

“We always tell farmers that there are times when you shouldn’t be in the fields when it’s a little wet. But, this is a tractor that has a system that’s similar to all-wheel drive on cars and trucks,” said Mark Cowan, a salesman at Altorfer.

A computer will put the power to the wheels that are maintaining traction while taking power away from the wheels that are slipping. Another feature allows you to stay in the cab while adding air to the tires.

“You can just punch in the computer once you’re getting close to finishing the field, getting ready to move to the other field, you can air the tires up. Then when you get to where you’re going and want to go back to working in the field, you can air the tires down, so that they are the right air for doing the work you want to do,” said Cowan.

Cowan says this model brings less wear and tear on the engine. Another new item at this year’s farm show is a customized grain bagger.

“It will bag grain, dry or high moisture grain, about 50 bushels a foot, about as fast as you can put it in with the auger cart. You can lay your grain right there in the field, and come back and pick it up when you have time,” said Steidinger.

Mclane Steidinger with Stoller International says the bagger works in your favor for years when the weather wreaks havoc.

“It’s a way that a farmer can get his harvest done a lot quicker, this year, especially, when conditions weren’t fit for very long,” said Steidinger.

You can see them up close and personal at the Peoria Civic Center through Thursday.