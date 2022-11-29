PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest technology sprouting on the farm is on display at the Peoria Civic Center through Thursday.

Returning for its 41st year, the Greater Peoria Farm Show is Illinois’ largest indoor show, according to the farm show’s website.

The annual event features hundreds of vendors representing more than 1,000 products and services.

Stuart Nafzier, owner of Hopedale Agri Center, said the show is a great way to meet future customers.

“For us, this farm show is great because its close to home, we’re 20 miles away. We see a lot of our customers here at the farm show and its just a good place to make contacts,” he said.

He said it also serves as a one-stop-shop for farmers.

“Its great for farmers to see what’s new. That’s why we’re all here, is to keep that curve of technology and trying to keep everybody informed. It’s more educational than anything…It’s the innovations that help farmers be more productive, more efficient. In turn, that’s what feeds the population,” he said.

The Greater Peoria Farm Show is at the Peoria Civic Center from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. Admission is free.