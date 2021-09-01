Greater Peoria Hiring Extravaganza set to aid in ending the worker shortage, UnityPoint offering interviews to all that apply

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In the greater Peoria area, 128 companies are hiring and more than 2,000 jobs are available.

The Greater Peoria Hiring Extravaganza is taking place Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Organized in part by the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council (EDC), the goal of the event is to help end the current worker shortage.

Organizers said they timed out the event; unemployment benefits for many will end Sept. 6, so the hiring pool may increase at that time.

People who wish to attend the hiring extravaganza can look out for purple balloons outside businesses, which signals the business is hiring.

The CEO of the Greater Peoria EDC, Chris Setti, said businesses in our area have really been struggling due to the worker shortage, and he gave one example.

“I spoke with one business whose orders are up 70 percent — this is a manufacturing business. Their orders are up 70 percent, but they have 40 open jobs,” Setti said. “They can’t keep up with the demand for their services.”w

He said the issue is widespread. Aside from the hiring event, he said more work needs to be done.

“What we really need to be focused on as a region is how are we training people to take the jobs — the best jobs that are available,” Setti said. “In manufacturing, in healthcare, in IT. Those are the jobs that have family-sustaining wages, and we need more emphasis on job training.”