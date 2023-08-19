WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Greater Peoria Honor Flight is hosting its Honoring Our Vets Cookout fundraiser on Saturday from 3 p.m.-9 p.m. at the VVI Bunker in Washington.

The cookout will feature burgers, brats, a cash bar, lemonade shakeups, raffles, and music.

The group is hosting the event to raise money to send veterans on flights to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials and experience a day of honor and thanks.

The last flight was in May, and with the funds raised, they were able to send 75 total veterans to D.C.

Founded 10 years ago by three sisters Phyllis Piraino, Mary Dunaway, and Margaret Williams, they have been able to send several veterans to D.C. over the years.

The next flights Greater Peoria Honor Flight will be hosting will commence on Sept. 6 and Oct. 10.

To learn more about Saturday’s fundraiser, visit the Greater Peoria Honor Flight Facebook page.