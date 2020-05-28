Greater Peoria Honor Flight organizers hope trips can resume this fall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Several times a year, local veterans get the chance to visit Washington, D.C. and see war memorials and monuments.

The trip is organized through Greater Peoria Honor Flight and veterans are able to go for free thanks to donations. This year, two honor flights set for April 28 and May 28 have been postponed over COVID-19 concerns, meaning veterans will have to wait.

Organizers say honor flights are a full and emotional day that show gratitude to our veterans.

Volunteer Mike Brenkman says many of the veterans on trips didn’t receive a proper welcome home after war and honor flights are a way to thank them.

“It’s about giving back to them, and that’s what we’re all about right here and what we want to do because they did sacrifice,” said Brenkman.

He says postponing the flights is disappointing, but he’s looking forward to when trips can resume.

“The veterans are very excited about this, you know, it’s a big day for them. It’s their day of honor and this is what we’re all about, is making sure they have their day of honor, and so things come up, and with the virus coming up, you know it’s like we want to make sure that everything’s good before we get our veterans on this plane,” said Brenkman.

Brenkman adds if you see a veteran, make sure you remember to thank them.

Three fall honor flight dates are still scheduled for Sept. 8, Sept. 24, and Oct. 13. Spring dates have not been rescheduled yet.

Brenkman encourages all veterans to apply for honor flights online.