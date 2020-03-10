Greater Peoria Honor Flight postponing spring trips to D.C. due to health concerns

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Greater Peoria Honor Flight has postponed its spring flights to Washington, D.C. due to health and safety concerns, the Board of Directors announced Tuesday.

The Board, along with its medical team, made the decision to suspend the flights until the fall. Phyllis Piraino, Vice President of the Greater Peoria Honor Flight, confirmed the cancellation is in light of the growing concern for the spread of the coronavirus.

Leaders provided the following statement:

We have taken into consideration the safety and health of our aging and sick Veterans when making this decision. Honor Flight trips include constant handshakes and hugs by appreciative Americans throughout the day and evening. As much as we are disappointed to make the flight postponement decision, the valuable cargo we carry on these flights- the veterans, guardians and volunteer team, is our first priority. All of our Veterans scheduled to go in the Spring have been contacted and each of them were very understanding and in agreement with our decision. Greater Peoria Honor Flight Board of Directors

Scheduled flights included April 28 and May 28. Piraino said the following dates include Sept. 8, Sept. 24, and Oct. 13.