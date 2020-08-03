Greater Peoria to host Gather Around Justice: Criminal Justice Reform

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Greater Peoria is hosting a Big Table discussion series focusing on the topic of criminal justice reform.

The Big Table: Gather Around Justice is a group discussion with the goal of fostering mindful conversation around how people can use their individual power and privilege to make changes to correct historic racial, economic, and social inequities.

The group discussion will be led by Criminal Defense Attorney Chris McCall, Assistant Federal Public Defender Johanes Maliza, Mitigation Specialist Nia McFarland-Drye, and Community Outreach Director Carl Holloway.

The group discussion is slated for Aug. 6 at 4:00 p.m. will be held remotely through Zoom. Those that are interested can register for the event here.

