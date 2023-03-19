The ‘Luck of the Irish’ was in full force as the greater Peoria YMCA kicked off its first ever Pickleball tournament on Sunday afternoon.

A doubles event, all proceeds from the tournament went to benefits the YMCA’s annual scholarship campaign.

The campaign also provides discounts for individuals and families so they have access to the organization’s programs and facility.

Ruthie Bertram, director of marketing and development, said the event attracted people from all over Central Illinois.

She said they just wanted participants to take part in a fun activity in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day.

“It’s a really cool sport. As you know, it’s becoming really popular all throughout the United States, especially with rec facilities like us,” Bertram said. “And it’s a great way to get people moving and get people to connect and form a community around the sport.”

She said they are always trying to spread awareness about the benefits of being a member of the YMCA, and the importance of this annual campaign is to provide access to the community.

“Which is what the Y is all about,” Bertram said. “They promote healthy living through their facility and programs. So it’s cool to get people out on a Sunday morning to play a little Pickleball and have a little fun.”