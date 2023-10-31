HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — The owners of Green Gables Bar & Grill are celebrating a milestone in the rebuilding process since a fire in May 2022. The new building now has a roof.

The family restaurant intended to celebrate 70 years before the devastating fire. Kyle Tague said it feels great to see the progress.

“I feel great. It’s a sense of accomplishment to get a new building enclosed. It feels really good. Just getting more excited to get open now,” said owner Kyle Tague.

Tague said the hope is to have the restaurant reopened by March 2024.