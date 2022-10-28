HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — According to a local restaurant page on Facebook, the owners of the burnt-down Green Gables Grill are taking the next steps to rebuild.

The Facebook page Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene (BNRS) posted details Friday afternoon about the plans to rebuild Green Gables and what it will take to get the restaurant up and running again.

“We are planning on rebuilding although construction probably won’t start until the spring,” Kyle Tague, co-owner of Green Gables Bar and Grill with his wife, Amy, told BNRS. “Amy and I would like to thank the community for all the love and support we have received since the fire. We are eager to rebuild and cannot wait to be back.”

The bar and grill sat on the edge of Lake Bloomington for decades before a fire razed the building in May 2022.

Amy Tague is a third generation owner of Green Gables, which is famous for its cheeseburgers. Amy and Kyle took over the restaurant in January 2021.

According to BNRS’ Facebook post, the estimated cost of the rebuild will be $1.2 million. The square footage will remain about the same, but seating will increase from roughly 50 to closer to 80.

The Tagues plan to keep the menu the same, but they’ll increase from only one tap to five, and from one flat-top grill to two. The restaurant will still carry worms and fishing and camping supplies, but will have fewer grocery items available.

Construction will likely start next spring at 17485 E 2500 North Rd in Hudson.