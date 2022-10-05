NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Green Gables Bar & Grill hosted another fundraiser on Wednesday. The restaurant was destroyed in a fire earlier this year.

They teamed up with DESTIHL Brewery and Beer Hall on Greebriar Drive to raise money. The fundraiser included burgers, chilli and T-Shirts from Green Gables.

DESTIHL has also created a Green Gables Ale. All proceeds will go to Green Gables for their new facility.

DESTIHL’s event specialist Amanda Stephens said it’s important for local businesses to stick together.

“I think it’s super important for local businesses to work together. I mean we’re kind of all in it together. We all know the struggles of not being a chain and being local to the community and just trying to like grow awareness for each other,” said Stephens.