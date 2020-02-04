Green Solutions is hopeful to have recreational license soon

NORMAL, Ill. — Community members in Normal may not have to travel outside of the county to get cannabis.

The town is one step closer to having its first receational cannabis facility, as leaders voted yes Monday night, on an item, granting Green Solutions a special use permit to operate.

It should be noted, this does not mean you can go pick up marijuana immediately, the state still has to give the facility the OK, and town leaders are unsure of how long that process will take.

City Manager Pam Reece says, its a good thing Green Solutions was able to get this out of the way.

“There are a limited number of licenses for recreational adult-use cannabis,” she said. “Here in Mclean County and in Dewitt county, there will only be two licenses, that the state approves.”

If approved by the state, Green Solutions would have one of the licenses, meaning only one other recreational dispensary will be allowed to set up shop in county limits.