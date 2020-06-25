Green Top Grocery board of directors resign, new board to be elected

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A big shakeup for the board of directors of Bloomington’s Green Top Grocery co-operative, everyone on the current board says they’re resigning.

Seven Green Top board members will be stepping down after a former employee filed a complaint about alleged unethical behaviour and overreach by a former board member.

One part of the complaint goes over allegations of racial bias in a mailed marketing campaign back in February.

One mailer on snap benefits, sent out by a previous board member, included a black person and was mailed to people on the West-side of Bloomington-Normal. The other, advertising wine included a white person and was sent to those on the East-side.

The complaint was later made public on Facebook leading other employees to file more grievances.

In a statement, the Green Top board said “We acknowledge that this marketing perpetuated unconscious bias and was in poor taste.” Adding that no one associated with the marketing campaign is still working at Green Top.

Board members claim inaccurate information has circulated regarding the situation saying “We do not feel there is a path to solve this matter in a way that is satisfactory to all owners, staff, and the community with the current board in place.”

Interim General Manager Nicholas Walters says there are initiatives in place to improve the issues.

“The driving force behind Green Top is our commitment to a cooperative value which is democratic in nature and we have a driving focus to support the local economy and also provide accessibility to healthy food,” said Walters.

The current seven board members will retain their positions until July 28, ballots for the new board will be posted on July 13, votes will be due July 25.