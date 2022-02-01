Green Valley home deemed total loss after a fire early Tuesday

GREEN VALLEY, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple departments were called to battle a house fire Tuesday morning in Green Valley.

Just down the road from the Pekin Municipal Airport on Townline Road, Assistant Fire Chief for the Green Valley Fire Department, Steve Baker said they were called to a home around 3:00 a.m.

Baker said one person was able to escape the single-family home. WMBD’s reporter saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the home when they arrived.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still being investigated. Officials have deemed the home a total loss.

We will provide updates when more information is available.