PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A large section of the Rock Island Greenway path will close next week through November for the installation of a new water line.

The section of the path, through Peoria Heights and part of Peoria, will close the week of Labor Day. A detour will be provided until the water main installation is completed, which is likely by the end of November.

Illinois American Water Co. and Walker Excavating are set to begin the water main work on Sept.12. The new underground water line will connect the services areas in Peoria and Pioneer Parkway, with the Heights in between.

The Village of Peoria Heights has its own municipal water company and will not be affected by the Illinois American construction.

“The recreational path is very important to us in the Village, but this is necessary work,” said Peoria Heights Mayor Michael Phelan. “We’ll be glad to have it behind us.”

The construction will begin at the north end of the project and work south.

Illinois American Water Co. will restore the path to its previous condition once the water line work is completed.