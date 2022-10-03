PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — After 44 years of business, Gregg Florists’ doors will finally be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The floral shop off War Memorial Drive was sold earlier this year to new owners who plan on starting a new business. Gregg Florists will hold a sale on their last day with everything being at least 60% off.

Dan Callahan purchased the shop in 1978 and he said he was grateful for the memories and relationships he’s made along the way.

“We just want to be sure to thank our customers that kept us going and those great relationships that kept blossoming, shall I say. While we’ve been here at Gregg,” said Callahan.

Gregg Floral will be open on Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.