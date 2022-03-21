PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Those who were looking forward to the Greta Van Fleet concert at the Peoria Civic Center will have to wait a little longer.

Monday, the band announced it was rescheduling all shows from March 22-April 2 for the health and safety of their brother, Jake. This includes the performance that was supposed to take place on March 26 in Peoria.

A post on Greta Van Fleet’s Facebook page said Jake was recovering from pneumonia and has been advised by doctors to avoid shows because it could lead to further complications.

“We are actively working on rescheduling and will share information about the new dates as quickly as possible. We are determined to play these shows,” the post read.

There is no rescheduled date available at this time.