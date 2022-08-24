WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Downtown Washington will see a new restaurant coming to the city square.

A press release sent to WMBD confirmed CL Real Estate Development (CLRED) will be leading the project using a combination of new construction, remodeling, and repurposing of existing buildings.

The complete project will include the restaurant/brewpub as well as an event space, a unique rooftop bar and beer garden overlooking the square, and multiple residential units.

“We are excited to learn that The Grist Mill will be built on our downtown square. This is great news for Washington and our entire region to have a destination like this here. I would encourage anyone to visit other Tangled Roots locations in Illinois to see just what we have to look forward to,” said Washington Mayor Gary Manier.

No official timeline has been announced for the development of the project.