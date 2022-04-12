PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Inflation has risen 8.5% from a year ago according to the labor department, which is a 40-year record.

The March Consumer Price Index created by the U.S. Bureau of Labor states that gas rose 18.3% in March, which accounts for half of all the items’ monthly increases.

The food index increased by 1%, while the food at home index rose by 1.5%.

Over the last year, the energy index increased 32%, while the food index increased 8.8%. Those increases are the highest since May 1981.

“Day to day, the groceries, you notice a rise in prices, and everybody’s doing the best they can. This was in Ukraine has really saddened all of us, so, we’re just doing the best we can,” said Katherine Kennedy, a Peorian reacting to the increase in prices.

President Biden’s administration announced a push to lower gas prices by waiving environmental requirements on gas sold in the summer and releasing oil reserves.