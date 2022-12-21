BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — With hazardous travel expected for the area Thursday and Friday, many were getting stocked up on groceries beforehand.

Wednesday, shoppers at Green Top Grocery in Bloomington were getting their last minute bread, eggs and milk before the major winter weather approaches.

While shoppers were out and about at big-name businesses too, locally-owned Green Top Grocery also saw an influx of customers. Green Top Grocery caters to the organic consumer and features many non-GMO products.

Macauley Allen, the general manager said it didn’t stop the store from having new customers come in.

“Definitely seen some new shoppers coming in; we had this buy one get one promotion going on with this Field Day line of products they are all organic and it’s actually a lower everyday price so people are coming in and seeing that promotion and are able to stock up even more,” Allen said.

Allen said the boom in business is always nice toward the end of the year.