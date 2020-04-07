Grocery stores upping regulations in an effort to flatten the curve

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Stores across the nation are making sure employees and customers are safe and in an effort to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

As the virus continues to spread, stores are putting in place more regulations that shoppers have to abide by than they have previously. The Sheridan Village Hy-Vee is taking extra steps to make sure social distancing is met throughout the store.

“We’re really emphasizing that people follow a certain flow through the store and maintain better social distancing,” said Sheridan Hy-Vee store director, Elise Scheil.

In addition to stronger sanitation to carts, aisles are moving in one direction and reminders to stay six feet from other people are placed throughout the store.

Keep your distance stickers are placed in check-out lines and throughout the store at Sheridan Village Hy-Vee in Peoria. (Courtesy: Hy-Vee)

“We’ve coached some of our employees on how to present social distancing of customers or different employees are in their space,” Scheil said.

Other stores such as Kroger and Wal-Mart have put restrictions on the amount of customers allowed into a store at one time.

“We’re creating more space between the associates and the customers,” said Kroger media representative, Eric Halvorson.

Kroger says the traditional occupancy of stores has been cut in half at all Kroger stores in the United States.

“Traditionally, we would say about one person for every 60 sq ft of the store, now we’re cutting it in half so it’d be one person for every 120 sq ft,” Halvorson said.

Doug Siefken a Peoria shopper says the new regulations won’t change the way he shops and is not necessarily concerned about contracting the coronavirus.

“I think this is blown way out of proportion, I can’t agree or disagree with anyone who says we should take precautions, but for me I’m not going to live in fear,” Siefken said.

Many stores including Hy-Vee, Wal-Mart and Kroger are encouraging customers to place their orders online to avoid going into the stores.