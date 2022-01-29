Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington hosts IHSA Competitive Dance State Finals

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, hosting the IHSA Competitive Dance State Finals Friday and Saturday.

90 participating teams were ready to show the judges what they can do.

IHSA Assistant Executive Director Tracie Henry said they’re excited to host the event in person again, after going virtual last year.

“For these coaches, kids, communities, and schools, it’s an awesome way for them to showcase their talents, they’ve been through a lot this last year and it’s so great to see them end on a stage and in a championship like this,” said Henry.

She added that the energy at the arena was electric, not only because of the dancers but with the returning spectators.

“We’ve had great crowds, we’ve had great positivity throughout the arena, you can just hear the roar of the fans here, and it’s so special for these athletes to have the support in the community and here at Grossinger Motors this weekend,” said Henry.

Matt Hawkins, Director of Sports & Market Development with the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau said the returning event also means big business for the area, helping to stimulate the local economy.

“We’re looking at about 1,200 or so hotel room nights used, and those people are also visiting our restaurants, our shopping centers, etcetera, and the overall economic impact is estimated to be about $750,000,” said Hawkins.

He added, they always appreciate being able to host IHSA events in the community.

“We host about six or seven of their state finals events in our community, and we value each one of these,” said Hawkins.