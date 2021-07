BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday and Thursday next week will mark the end of the Grossinger Motors Arena vaccination site.

The Illinois National Guard support teams at this vaccination center withdrew the week of July 12. Now, Tuesday, July 27 and Thursday, July 29 from 3-6 p.m. will be the last days to get vaccinated at this site.

The vaccination total at this location is expected to be 50,157 administered.