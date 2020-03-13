Grossinger Motors Arena to reschedule events in light of virus restrictions

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Grossinger Motors Arena, under the direction of the City of Bloomington and the state of Illinois, is rescheduling events in the coming weeks due to the unprecedented circumstances surrounding COVID-19 restrictions.

Arena administrators have worked with government entities, show promoters, and team owners to navigate the best course of action. To ensure the safety of the public, the upcoming events that expected large crowds will be rescheduled for later dates.

The events listed below are currently affected by recent events:

Guns and Hoses Hockey Game scheduled for March 13 – rescheduled for April 17

Lauren Daigle World Tour scheduled for March 14 – rescheduled for August 15

Indoor Farmers’ Market scheduled for March 21 – to be announced

FPHL Neutral Site Game Danville Dashers vs. Port Huron Prowlers scheduled for March 21 – to be announced

Midway Marauders Indoor Football Game vs Milwaukee Wolfpack scheduled for March 28 – to be announced

Casting Crowns Only Jesus Tour scheduled for April 4 – to be announced

Midway Marauders Indoor Football Game vs Mad City Nightmare scheduled for April 11 – to be announced

Any updates, including rescheduled show dates or cancellations, will be announced as soon as possible via Grossinger Motors Arena social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram as well as GrossingerMotorsArena.com and through Ticketmaster.

All previously purchased tickets to these events will be honored on the new show date. Anyone who purchased through Ticketmater.com will be contacted through Ticketmaster about new show dates and ticketing information and options.

Currently, the restrictions in the City of Bloomington are scheduled through April 12, 2020.