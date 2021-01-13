Grossinger Motors Arena to serve as COVID-19 Vaccine clinic for the foreseeable future

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Grossinger Motors Arena is normally a site for fun and games. Two weeks ago it began serving as a vaccination clinic.

McLean County health officials say this new use is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

McLean County is still in phase 1A of COVID-19 vaccination distribution, currently only healthcare providers and long-term care facility residents are eligible to receive the vaccine.

A health department representative says they are moving towards phase 1B quicker than expected, although the next phase is expected to last longer, when residents older than 65, and non healthcare frontline essential workers are eligible to receive the vaccine.

“Phase 1B could last three moths, because there’s just so many, if you do all the senior citizens, if you do all the critical infrastructure workers, if you consider two doses for each, it’s gonna last a long time,” said David Hopper, emergency preparedness coordinator for the McLean County Health Department.

Hopper asks the public to remain flexible and understanding, they want to get the vaccine out as quickly as possible, but need to do so safely and effectively.