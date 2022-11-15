PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The ground was broken on what will become a hub for various city services at the site of the current Peoria City/County Health Department Tuesday.

The hub will include the Peoria City/County Health Department, Coroner`s Office, Regional Office of Education, and Sustainability and Resource Conservation Department.

Current facilities and offered services were due for an overhaul according to Monica Hendrickson, Public Health Administrator for Peoria County.

“One is just ease of access, plus it’s also updating our services. Some of our rooms are very small, there have been offices that were converted into clinic rooms, and turned back into offices. So, part of it’s being able to provide more services, and a much easier way,” Hendrickson said.

Peorians will see no new property tax increase coming from construction.

“Between American Rescue Plan Act funds, our Health Fund reserves, and additional grants and allocations, I am pleased that we will be able to undertake this massive project without raising property taxes,” said Andrew A. Rand, Chairman of the Peoria County Board.

During construction, Peoria’s health dept. services will be spread throughout the county. For more information, click here.