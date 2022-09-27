NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Unit 5 school district residents have formed a committee supporting a district tax referendum on the November ballot.

Yes For Unit 5, aims to sell community members on a referendum that would raise the district’s tax rate from $2.72 to $3.60. If approved, supporters believe it would solve the district’s multi-million dollar budget deficit.

Secretary Patrick Mainieri said voting yes would help current and future students continue to have a high-quality education experience.

“Our goal is to ensure class sizes stay low, that schools continue to have the funding available to meet the learning standards and learning needs of the current youth and also keeping programs intact,” Mainieri said.

Mainieri said while it is an initial tax increase, over time the referendum would actually save taxpayers’ money due to the district being able to end its reliance on cash bonds.

The question will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot for Bloomington-Normal residents that reside within the Unit 5 school district.