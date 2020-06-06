Group gathers outside Peoria Police Department, protesting police brutality

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–A group of protesters making their voices heard today in downtown Peoria in support of Black Lives Matter.

The group of about 30 friends has no official name but started gathering around 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon holding signs. The group asking for a change in law enforcement and for police officers to be held accountable in the deaths of unarmed black men and other minorities.

An un-named protester says the group is peaceful and was holding signs and chanting to get their message heard to drivers and other Peorians.

“I really want to bring a lot more happiness to this sort of thing. I want to show that there’s more love than hate out there,” said a man identified as ‘Seven’.

He also says it’s wrong how minorities are treated by police and are asking African Americans and other minorities receive equal treatment to white people.

Some of Friday’s group plans to protest peacefully tomorrow in Pekin, in front of the Tazewell County Law Enforcement Center.