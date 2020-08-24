Group hosts community cookout on Peoria’s south-side

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Feeding the community, a local religious group did just that Sunday afternoon on Peoria’s south-side.

The Israelites of Peoria hosted a local community cookout at Trewyn Park off of Idaho Street in Peoria. Anyone in the area could show up eat burgers, hot dogs, chips and a bottle of water all for no charge, no questions asked.

Kayla Tyler-Watkins a member of the group said they are a fairly new group and are looking to let the community know they’re here to help. She said events like these coincide with their beliefs and saw a need to fill in the community.

“To give back let people know we are here and we care and if they need anything we’ere here to offer help and above all we’re blessed by the most high and we just want to help other people by giving them blessings through our own,” Tyler-Watkins said.

The group hopes to hold other events like this one in the near future and are glad to give back to the Peoria community.

