Group of corvette’s drive-by local hospitals to show appreciation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, community members showed their appreciation to healthcare workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

Over 50 members of the Mid-Illinois Corvette Club fired up their engines and drove by UnityPoint Health to thank nurses and other health care employees for the sacrifices they make every day.

“Anytime that you can have community support and know that others appreciate and know all that you do and all that you’re sacrificing for them and all of your patients. we’re just super excited and it keeps us motivated and coming to work every day,” said Toni Jurgensen who is the nurse manager of the nurse administration at UnityPoint.

The group of cars passed by OSF St. Francis right before their trip to UnityPoint.

