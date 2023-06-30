PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A psychological expert has found a Groveland man mentally fit to stand trial for allegedly stealing the car of a 91-year-old man from a Peoria hospital parking deck.

Peoria County Circuit Judge John Vespa on Thursday found Gabriel Messenger, 20, was able to be stand trial on the charge of aggravated vehicular hijacking. The matter is now set for a jury trial on Aug. 14. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

Messenger’s attorney asked in late March for a fitness screening, saying in a March 29 motion that there was a “bona fide doubt” as to sanity. But on Thursday at a court hearing, Vespa found the man was able to stand trial.

That’s a critical step as, legally, a person must be able to understand the proceedings and assist in his defense. If one can’t, then the case stops and the person is often sent off for mental health treatment to see if they can be made “fit.”

On Dec. 26, 2022, Peoria police officers were called to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center after the victim sought treatment.

He told officers someone approached him while he was removing snow from his vehicle’s windshield. Messenger got into his car, the victim tried to get him to leave but Messenger backed the vehicle up and drove off. The victim was struck by the car and suffered abrasions and cuts, according to court records.

Messenger was arrested a short time later in Groveland by deputies with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred about an hour after the victim’s wife had died at the hospital, according to court records.