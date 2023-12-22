PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth made a stop at Trewyn Primary School to present the Tom Connor Service Award.

Gordon-Booth received the Tom Connor award a month ago at the Thanksgiving luncheon. As a recipient, she then gets to choose an organization to donate a $1500 check to.

She said Peoria Grow Your Own was the first non-profit that came to mind.

“Having the ability to direct the appropriate support to where the need is the most, and where it’s most appropriate at that point in time and so again this is an amount of money that isn’t going to change the world but it can be incredibly helpful to an organization that may not be on the top of everyone’s mind when they’re writing those end of the year checks,” said Gordon-Booth.

Booth said the money would help students with transportation, academic opportunities, and school supplies.