PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Illinois Department of Transportation announced on their Facebook that construction is coming to Interstate 74 in downtown Peoria starting Tuesday.

The IDOT post states that left lanes in both directions of I-74 near Peoria County will close for guardrail repairs.

Construction is expected to start at 8:30 a.m. and last a few hours.

No detour will be posted. Drivers should expect delays and exercise caution in the area.