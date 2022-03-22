PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. — (WMBD) Today, one Illinois gubernatorial candidate made a stop in Peoria Heights.

GOP candidate Gary Rabine stopped by the Country Club of Peoria for a fundraiser and is one of 10 Republican candidates looking to win the primary on June 28.

He said that as governor, he wants to bring businesses back to Illinois.

“I believe that we’re crushing that opportunity with a bad regulatory environment, a bad tax environment. I want to bring a better environment where business, small businesses, thrive, where young people come for opportunities and where our taxes are reasonable,” said Rabine.

Rabine chose Aaron Del Mar to run as his Lieutenant Governor candidate