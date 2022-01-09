Guest scientist presents ‘What are dinosaurs?’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday, Jan. 9, the Peoria Riverfront Museum hosted a presentation from Dr. Akinobu “Aki” Watanabe, “What are Dinosaurs? A Primer on Dinosaur Paleontology.”

Dr. Watanabe’s family-friendly presentation discussed what constitutes a “dinosaur” and if any are still alive today. He is the Assistant Professor of Anatomy, Research Associate for the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, and Scientific Associate for the Natural History Museum in London.

He raffled a few English copies of his book, “Tyrannopedia,” and after the presentation, children waited in line to get his autograph.

The event was part of the “T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator” exhibit, which runs until Jan. 16, 2022.