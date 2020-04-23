Guidelines change for COVID-19 testing in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New criteria means more people can be tested for COVID-19. Guidelines have changed in Peoria, now no one is given priority over others when getting a test. The prior criteria that would make you eligible for a testing sooner was working for an essential service, having known exposures, living in a shelter or being a part of the older population with chronic health conditions.

Moving forward for qualified health centers and test clinics, any person 18 or older with COVID-19 like symptoms will be prioritized. Monica Hendrickson, Public Health Administrator for the Peoria County Health Department said some people were confused about eligibility. Some neighbors thought they could be tested at the East Bluff drive-thru testing site even if they did not have symptoms. Hendrickson addressed that Wednesday.

“The confusion laid on the fact that the groups that used to be prioritized are no longer prioritized but individuals still need to have COVID like illness symptoms,” she said.

Hendrickson said if you show up to get tested without symptoms they won’t turn you away, but they are looking for people who have symptoms. Those include but are not limited to: fever, shortness of breath, headaches and body aches.