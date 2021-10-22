GUILTY: Aaron Parlier faces 20 charges in first of six trials for child sexual assault, pornography

WARNING: Reader discretion is advised due to the graphic nature of the story.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington piano teacher has been found guilty of 10 counts of child pornography and 10 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child on Friday.

Aaron Parlier, 40, has five more trials to face for other charges stemming from the alleged acts.

Monday, a victim’s mother took the stand to testify he gave her daughter piano lessons in her home from age six through eighth grade. The alleged offenses occurred between April 2012 and April 2016 when the girl was under 13.

On Tuesday, prosecutors said Parlier knew his victim was under the age of 13 when he engaged in sexual acts with her and recorded them. The girl’s mother on Monday had said children typically begin piano lessons at age seven, so Parlier initially had the girl do an assessment to see if she could start early.

Prosecutors said that proves Parlier knew the victim’s age at the time of the alleged offenses, which took place from April 2012 to April 2016.

The mother explicitly said her daughter was no more than eight or nine years old when presented “sanitized” images taken from the videos when she testified on Monday. She recognized the piano room in several of the photos, which was where Parlier gave the girl piano lessons once a week.

“The videos speak for themselves,” said prosecutor Erika Reynolds. “I believe we have met our burden…beyond a reasonable doubt. In fact, we have shown more than enough.”

The graphic videos were from laptops retrieved when Bloomington police executed a search warrant on Parlier’s home in January 2018.

During his closing remarks, defense attorney Adam Bolotin said the prosecution had “five counts at most,” while contending “it’s not the mere possession of videos. The state has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he filmed 10 separate acts.”

Post-trial and possible sentencing has been set for Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in courtroom 5A.

The pre-trial for the second of six trials is set for Feb. 10, 2022. That trial will start the week of the 14th, and bond has been revoked.