PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The suspect of a hit-and-run that killed 10-year-old Troy Erving in November 2021 has pleaded guilty.

Karrie Brunswig pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an accident and one count of aggravated DUI. Two other charges were dismissed in the case.

Brunswig was previously charged with two drug charges unrelated to the crash:

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine)

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine

As previously reported, Erving was on his bicycle when he was hit by a car on Nov. 9, 2021, on Northwest Glen Oak Avenue near Starr Terrace in an apparent hit-and-run crash. He was taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in critical condition before being declared brain-dead on Nov. 12, 2021.

43-year-old Karrie Brunswig of Peoria was arrested on Nov. 9, 2021, and was preliminarily charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license. Court documents show she also had cocaine in her system.

Records show Brunswig has a laundry list of traffic violations including previous DUIs, speeding, driving with a revoked license, and disregarding stop sign citations.