PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man now faces at least 45 years and possibly the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of killing a Manual High School student two years ago.

Jeremy Moore, Jr., 20, showed no emotion as Circuit Judge Paul Gilfillan read the verdict form finding him guilty of first-degree murder. He rocked slightly in his chair but never looked back or to the side, staring straight ahead.

Moore was charged in connection with the Oct. 6, 2021, death of Jerry Snipes, Jr. A Peoria County jury deliberated for close to three hours before finding him guilty. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Snipes, 17, was pronounced dead at about 5:15 a.m., less than an hour after police were called to the 2800 block of North Linn Street. He was the city’s 24th homicide of 2021.

His family filled one side of the courtroom for most of the three-day trial.

Also charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting are Tyranique White, 19, and Gary Irby, III, 21. Their cases are set for trial in early November.

Prosecutor David Gast called Snipes’ death an “execution” and noted during his rebuttal argument that Tyranique White, 19, was told to bring Snipes there by Irby and that Irby and Moore drove around the block and waited for him to arrive.

They parked on another street and after they shot him in the back, they ran off, leaving the teen with multiple gunshot wounds to the back, Gast told jurors.

Moore’s attorney, Danielle Sipiora, argued that no one saw her client shoot Snipes. There was no evidence of him planning anything, and the trial hinged upon the testimony of White, who testified she could have murder charges dropped and replaced with a lesser charge in return for her testimony.

But Gast pointed to testimony from White and another woman that put both Irby and Moore at the scene. Additionally, they wore GPS monitoring bracelets which police were able to use to pinpoint their location at the time Snipes was killed — on Linn Street.

When Moore and Irby were arrested in October 2021, police said one of the weapons used, a shotgun, was a critical factor in the case. Shotguns are not commonly used in such types of incidents. An autopsy showed that Snipes suffered multiple gunshot wounds from both a pistol and the shotgun, and likely died minutes after the incident.