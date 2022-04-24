PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested two people Saturday morning after finding ammunition, a loaded handgun, and a magazine.

According to a Peoria Police Department Facebook post, just after 3 a.m. Saturday, police stopped a vehicle on Spalding Avenue near the intersection of N.E. Greenleaf Street for a traffic violation.

Initially, officers saw ammunition in the driver’s lap, but after the driver and passenger exited the vehicle, officers found the loaded handgun and magazine.

The driver, 23-year-old Jaron Tunks, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm, no FOID, driving on a suspended license, and “various Illinois Vehicle Code (IVC) violations.”

The passenger, 25-year-old Kendall Mack, was arrested for Unlawful use of the weapon. The gun and ammunition had been found under the passenger seat.

Both men were taken to the Peoria County Jail.