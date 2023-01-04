PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Two Peoria men were arrested Tuesday evening for a variety of gun and drug-related charges.

According to a Peoria Police press release, two males identified as 43-year-old Antoine Mack and 37-year-old Joseph Sharp were pulled over during an investigative stop in the 200 block of N. MacArthur. During a search of the vehicle, illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, and three loaded handguns were discovered.

Sharp was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a

firearm by a felon, armed violence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance,

unlawful Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession

of cannabis.

Mack was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful

possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of

cannabis.

Both were transported to Peoria County Jail.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria

Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers

(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.