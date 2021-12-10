Gun-carrying Bloomington High School student pleads not guilty to weapons charges Friday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year-old Bloomington High School student who brought a loaded gun to school pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.

Tayshaun Johnson appeared in person Friday in the custody of McLean County Juvenile detention. He is being charged for possession of a firearm on three counts: one Class 3 Felony and two Class 4 felonies.

He was handed a three-count bill of indictment and pleaded not guilty to all three counts.

Previously, the state argued he had a loaded 9mm handgun in his backpack with 10 rounds in the magazine. They said that the same gun had been used previously by someone else to shoot someone. They also said a friend said he carries that gun around with him.

Johnson will be back in court on Feb. 4, 2022, at 9 a.m. His bond was previously set at $75,000.