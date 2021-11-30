Gun-carrying Bloomington High student to be charged as an adult

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington High School student who was previously arrested for bringing a loaded gun to school in early November is being charged as an adult.

State’s Attorney Don Knapp confirmed 16-year-old Tayshaun Johnson will be moved to the adult court due to the nature of the crime.

Bloomington Police arrested Johnson without incident after a school resource officer found a loaded gun in his personal property. He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Normal.

Johnson is facing three criminal charges, including:

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon — no valid FOID

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon — loaded while being accessible

Unlawful use of a weapon — possession in a school

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.