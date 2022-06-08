BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington High School student who pleaded guilty to bringing a loaded gun to school last winter was sentenced Wednesday.

Judge Casey Costigan sentenced Tayshaun Johnson to a two-and-a-half-years in juvenile state prison for the crime, according to officials with the McLean County Circuit Clerk office.

State’s Attorney Don Knapp said sentencing for Johnson started Tuesday.

Johnson has been in custody since the incident.

As previously reported, when Johnson arrived at school last November, he had a strong odor of cannabis about him. He was asked to go to the principal’s office, where the assistant principal searched his book bag and saw a gun handle.

Inside was a 9MM Taurus handgun with 10 rounds. Johnson admitted the bag was his, but claimed he did not know how the gun got there.